BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found after a crash in West Baltimore Sunday night. They are also investigating three other shootings overnight.

According to police, officers were investigating a report of a juvenile disturbance in the 2000 block of Whittier Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when they found a 2004 Hyundai Sonata was involved in a crash in the 2300 block of North Pulaski Street. Behind the car, police found an unidentified man suffering from trauma to his body.

He was pronounced dead around 4:44 a.m. Monday. Detectives believe he died from blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police are also investigating three other shootings overnight.

Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1400 block of E. Madison Street for a report of a shooting. There they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition. Police believe the man was walking in the 1600 block of Eutaw Place when he heard gunshots. He ran to E. Madison Street where he collapsed.

Detectives have no motives or suspects. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Just 40 minutes later, officers received a Shotspotter notification for multiple gunshots in the 1600 block of N. Smallwood Street. They responded but found no victim. A 19-year-old man walked into an area hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Around 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to another area hospital where a 20-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police learned the victim was walking in the 1500 block of Division Street when he was struck by a bullet.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call (410) 396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.