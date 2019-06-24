Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a Baltimore city elementary school Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of North Fulton Avenue at 1:18 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting happened across the street from Westside Elementary School.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.