BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As more states legalize cannabis for medical use, the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy is launching the nation’s first master’s program to train students about the science and policies of medical marijuana.
The two-year program, based at the Universities at Shady Grove in Rockville, is designed for health care practitioners, scientists, regulators, dispensary owners and industry professionals.
Classes will be primarily held online, with an in-person symposium held each semester.
The university said in a news release that students who complete the program will be better equipped to contribute to research and policy decisions related to cannabis.
Classes begin August 26; applications for the program are due August 15.