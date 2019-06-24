BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For residents of Baltimore’s Poe Homes, it’s day eight without a consistent flow of clean water.

Water has been restored to some homes, but plenty of others either have no water at all or just a tiny trickle coming from the faucets.

The Baltimore Housing Authority said it realizes this is an emergency situation, adding they never expected this situation to happen.

They are trying to bring in as many resources and as much help as it can until water is completely restored.

“This is my first day of washing all of them up because we didn’t have the water before,” said Poe Homes resident Alison Wilkerson.

And Monday was the first day Wilkerson has been able to do her dishes– or flush her toilet.

It’s an improvement, but she said there’s still a ways to go.

“See how this is running out, it’s not running fast enough,” Wilkerson said.

While the Department of Public Works is working to fix the broken valve that caused this mess.

Baltimore Housing Authority said it’s knocking on doors, doing wellness checks, handing out buckets, bottled water, and food, and it’s installed new energy efficient toilets which it said are more sensitive t the water flow in the Poe Homes.

But many residents said even with these accommodations, it’s been a struggle.

“I just got a new toilet this morning, but when I flush it, it’s overflowing,” said resident Caprice White.

Andrea Young said conditions have become so dire- that parents are sending their kids to stay elsewhere.

“Mothers have to be separated from their children because even if you stay to secure your unit you don’t want your children to stay, how are they going to use the bathroom?” said resident Andrea Young.

Meanwhile, the Housing Authority said it’s not sure how long the repairs will take.

“We understand this situation right here is unprecedented for us and we are working to resolve the issue. Like I said, cascading failures, so much going on, lots of experts here helping us,” said Ingrid Antonio, with Baltimore Housing Authority.

Wilkerson said she feels relieved that her home at least has a little bit of running water because some homes are still dealing with dry faucets.

“I wish everyone in this community this,” Wilkerson said.

There are shuttles running every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking residents to the University of Maryland for showers and bathroom use.

An emergency hotline has also been set up so that people can call in with their concerns. That phone number is (410)-669-2290.