WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — The Treasury Department’s Inspector General said the Department will review the Trump administration’s decision to delay the release of the redesigned $20 bill with the image of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The review follows a request by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who asked the Inspector General to examine whether the Trump administration allowed political considerations to impact the process of the redesign.

Last month, the Treasury Secretary announced that Tubman would not become the face of the $20 until 2026 instead of 2020.

 

