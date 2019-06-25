Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Law enforcement officials seized 333 pounds of cocaine from inside a shipping container at the Port of Baltimore earlier this month, the largest such seizure U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has ever seen at the port.
Officials from federal and local agencies searched a container of beach chairs on a ship that arrived from China through Panama and found four black bags inside which contained 125 bricks of a white, powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
The cocaine had a street value of $10 million.
The previous record cocaine bust at the port was 311 pounds in April 2007.
No arrests have been made so far, CBP said.
NICE JOB!!! Go get them!! Stay safe!! We are praying for all our law enforcement officials doing a VERY tough job keeping the drugs from flowing on our streets!!
SO proud of you all!! THANKS!!