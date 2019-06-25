Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cocaine, Cocaine bust, Customs and Border Patrol, Drug bust, Drugs, Local TV, Port Of Baltimore, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Law enforcement officials seized 333 pounds of cocaine from inside a shipping container at the Port of Baltimore earlier this month, the largest such seizure U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has ever seen at the port.

Officials from federal and local agencies searched a container of beach chairs on a ship that arrived from China through Panama and found four black bags inside which contained 125 bricks of a white, powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine.

The cocaine had a street value of $10 million.

The previous record cocaine bust at the port was 311 pounds in April 2007.

No arrests have been made so far, CBP said.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    June 25, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    NICE JOB!!! Go get them!! Stay safe!! We are praying for all our law enforcement officials doing a VERY tough job keeping the drugs from flowing on our streets!!

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    June 25, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    SO proud of you all!! THANKS!!

    Reply

