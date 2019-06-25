



Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison urged the public to report any information on any violent crimes, after a violent weekend in Baltimore.

He said that of the people shot since Saturday, police know that three of the cases, the victim was in some way acquainted with the person who killed them.

He added they have made an arrest in the Fulton shooting that happened Monday.

In another, on Whittier St, officers reportedly arrived on the scene so quickly the suspects abandoned their car and fled on foot just seconds before the officers arrived.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“I say all that to help illustrate that our officers are very often in the right places and at the right times but violent crimes are being committed anyway,” Harrison said.

He said all that speaks to the culture of violence in the city where criminals do not fear any consequences from the criminal justice system.

In the police department’s opinion, Harrison said, that culture has to change.

Commissioner Harrison detailed the deployment adjustments recently made and “microzones” that historically make up a large percentage of the city’s violent crime.

The police department will continue to evaluate the impact of their deployment on an ongoing basis.

Over the weekend, they shifted about a dozen officers from two different specialized units to the Eastern district because of the flare in that area.

He also applauded his officers, saying they are doing everything they can to make Baltimore a safe city.

“But we can’t do it alone,” He added. “So once again, I’m speaking to you, asking for the public’s help,”