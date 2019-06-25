



It will be a celebration of art, light, literature, music and innovation in November when Light City and the Baltimore Book Festival join forces downtown — turning two popular events into one big festival.

Under the theme of Brilliant Baltimore, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced Tuesday the highlights of the 10-day event on the waterfront.

“The mission of Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts is to use the arts to make Baltimore a more vibrant city,” said Chief Executive Officer Donna Drew Sawyer of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. “Our team of professionals works to fulfill that mission every day through visual, literary, culinary and performing arts. The BOPA team and our programming partners are creating one-of-a-kind experiences—making magic with imagination and turning what if into wow!”

The event will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 from noon from 10 p.m. Then from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 from 5 to 10 p.m.

In addition to the regularly scheduled activities, the Enoch Pratt Free Library will host Neighborhood Lights activities from 5 to 8 p.m. at its eight branches throughout the city.

This year’s Baltimore Book Festival will feature headliners like chef and television host Carla Hall, Carla’s Soul Food; activist and actor on the hit series “The Good Doctor” Hill Harper; New York Times bestselling author Dave Cullen, known for the book Columbine and the new release Parkland; international award-winning novelist of African-based science fiction including Wakanda Forever Nnedi Okorafor; chef, philanthropist and advocate for the Type 1 diabetic community Sam Talbot; and bestselling Baltimore author Barbara Bourland, Fake Like Me, presented by BmoreArt Magazine.

Light City 2019 will feature 20 light art installations by artists from around the world and from right here in Baltimore. The artists were chosen among 125 applicants.

The artworks include Masters of the Edifice by Ellis Marsalis III, a photographic project that displays in light and sound the city of Baltimore through large photographic reproductions in lightboxes of some of the many painted murals around the city; Loop by Ekumen, designed by Olivier Girouard, Jonathan Villeneuve, and Ottoblix in collaboration with Generique Design, Jérôme Roy and Thomas Ouellet Fredericks and produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, a retro-futuristic machine that is a cross between a music box, a zoetrope and a railway handcar, that creates animated fairy-tales; Radiant Flux by Kevin Blackistone, an interactive piece that explores the many facets of light through an exploration of solar reflection on its faceted mirrored surface during the day and lunar moonbeams at night; and Waterlight Graffiti by Antonin Fourneau an interactive artwork in the form of a wall of thousands of LEDs that are illuminated when they come in contact with water

Artists like Funsho (Top 40), Eman the Heartbreak (hip-hop), Jah Works (reggae), Outcalls (pop), Survival Society (alternative rock) and Suga Grits (funk/jam) will be featured throughout the week.

The fireworks finale will be at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

More information can be found at www.brilliantbaltimore.com as well as www.baltimorebookfestival.org and www.lightcity.org