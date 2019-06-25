



A man is pleading guilty to his role in a drug-dealing operation in which he paid a U.S. Postal worker in drugs and cash to not just carry mail– but also distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana while on his mail route around Baltimore.

Michael Gray faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

William McRae, the U.S Postal employee, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana in March. He faces 40 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, investigators found that since early 2017 over 200 suspicious parcels were mailed from California to a particular zip code– 21223– in Baltimore.

Courtesy: Google Maps

The parcels were addressed to locations on a particular city carrier route that is assigned McRae, according to the affidavit.

On November 14, 2017, investigators learned of eight Priority Mail parcels from California en route to 1100 Hollins Street in Baltimore.

Investigators intercepted three of the parcels en route to Angela McCullen at 1100 Hollins St, Apt. C, Baltimore, MD 21223.

Each parcel contained around 1 kilogram of a green, leafy plantlike substance that tested positive as marijuana, according to the affidavit.

In early January 2018, investigators learned of two more Priority Mail parcels going to 1100 Hollins Street again, that both weighed 10 lbs and came from California.

While surveilling McRae’s route, they saw McRae park his USPS vehicle at the corner of West Lombard and South Mount Streets.

Shortly after, they saw a silver Volvo pull up behind McRae’s postal vehicle. McRae was seen passing a parcel to a man later identified as Gray.

USPS records showed that one of the suspicious Priority Mail parcels was scanned as delivered at the same time and place where McRae was seen handing off the parcel.

Postal records also confirmed the second Priority Mail parcel never arrived in the Baltimore district.

Later on, at end of January 2018, investigators learned of seven Priority Mail parcels going once again to 1100 Hollins Street.

Six of them weighed around 20 lbs and the seventh was around 2 lbs.

Investigators intercepted two of the parcels, addressed to Regina Lupinetti of that same address. After getting a search warrant, they found that the parcels contained 1,005 grams and 6,750 grams of a green, leafy, plantlike substance that tested positive for marijuana.

None of the parcels appeared to have been actually delivered to 1100 Hollins Street and Gray has no known association to that address, the affidavit said.

As the investigation continued, more parcels were intercepted, including on November 17, 2018, when investigators removed five of the parcels from the mail stream.

After getting a search warrant for one of the parcels, they found it had around 2,160 grams of a leafy, plantlike substance that tested positive for marijuana. They put that parcel back into the mail stream after repackaging it.

The next step of the investigation was to set up surveillance outside of the Franklin Station Post Office and MCRAE’s postal route.

Gray was seen pulling up to McRae’s USPS vehicle on November 20, 2018. McRae was seen handing Gray several parcels and putting them in the back seat of his car.

As Gray entered the driver’s seat, he was intercepted by law enforcement.

The parcels he was handed contained around 2 kilograms of marijuana.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced earlier this year that her office would end prosecuting cases of marijuana possession.

Her policy has no effect on federal cases, however.

Gray is set to be sentenced on September 16.