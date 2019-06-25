Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After an extensive outage, water service has been restored to residents of Poe Homes, according to the Housing Authority of Baltimore City.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After an extensive outage, water service has been restored to residents of Poe Homes, according to the Housing Authority of Baltimore City.
HABC said that it installed 287 toilets in 24 hours and that all occupied units have running water and showers.
The Housing Authority also said that water pressure has been returned to normal and that residents can continue to call the management office if need be.
The initial outage stemmed from a broken 20″ valve.
Baltimore City Public Works had to shut down 32 valves to isolate a break, which cut off services for 1,000 people.
Related Coverage
- Broken 20″ Valve Causes Water Outage At Poe Homes
- ‘This Is A Complex Situation’ | DPW Still Working On Poe Homes Water Main Break
A rally is being planned to support residents of the Poe Homes housing complex. The rally is Wednesday afternoon across from City Hall.
Members of the Baltimore City Council want to review the Department of Public Works handling of the situation.