TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Hitting the road this Fourth of July holiday? You won’t be alone!
AAA predicts more than one million Marylanders will take to the roads, skies, rails and waterways for the Independence Day holiday between July 3 and July 7, a nearly four percent increase over last year.
Nearly 900,000 of those commuters will travel by car, though air travel is expected to see a five percent increase over 2018.
Nationwide, AAA expects nearly 49 million Americans will travel for the holiday, the vast majority by automobile.
Gas prices an average of 16 cents per gallon lower nationwide are one factor behind the travel increase, AAA said.