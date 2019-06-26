BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore restaurant celebrated Anthony Bourdain’s birthday with a tribute dinner.
Bourdain was born on June 25, 1956.
The restaurant Gunther & Co. shared their special menu. They said it was inspired by the restaurant’s chef’s favorite episodes of Bourdain’s shows “Parts Unknown” and “No Reservations.”
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a sneak peek of tonight’s Bourdain Tribute Dinner, inspired by Chef Jerry Trice’s favorite episodes of Parts Unknown and No Reservations! Happy Birthday, Tony! #eatatgunther #mybmore #anthonybourdain #baltimoremd • • • • #eatbig #eatguide #eaters #eatit #eatup #deliciousfoods #deliciously #yums #yumyumyum #yummyy #devourtreats #sotasty #tastytreats #baltimorefood #baltimorefoodie #baltimoreeats #baltimorerestaurants #thebmorecreatives #discovercharmcity #eatmorebaltimore #baltimorepridehon #eater #thrillist #zagat @bonappetitmag @zagat @buzzfeedfood @eater @thrillist @fwx @beautifulcuisines
The menu included roasted bone marrow, lamb baracoa street tacos, the Bourdain burger, and Vruicge doughnuts.
Bourdain died from suicide on June 9, 2018.