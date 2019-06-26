  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anthony Bourdain, anthony bourdain birthday, Baltimore, Baltimore News, gunther & co.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore restaurant celebrated Anthony Bourdain’s birthday with a tribute dinner.

Bourdain was born on June 25, 1956.

The restaurant Gunther & Co. shared their special menu. They said it was inspired by the restaurant’s chef’s favorite episodes of Bourdain’s shows “Parts Unknown” and “No Reservations.”

The menu included roasted bone marrow, lamb baracoa street tacos, the Bourdain burger, and Vruicge doughnuts.

Bourdain died from suicide on June 9, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s