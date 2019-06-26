Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An eight-foot boa constrictor was found slithering around near Lake Montebello in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.
Courtesy: Ian Mack.
Ian Mack found the snake with a bulge the size of what he said was probably a groundhog.
He posted on the Lost and Found Pets Baltimore City Facebook page, saying the snake was “safe for now, but I’m trying to find a home for it,”
The Facebook page responded saying in their comments to the post there had been a report of a loose boa constrictor on one of the other Baltimore-area neighborhood pages several weeks ago.
He passed the snake on to Wildlife Adventures, a wildlife awareness education outreach program in Baltimore.