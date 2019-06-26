  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animals, Baltimore, Baltimore News, boa constrictor, Lake Montebello, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, Wildlife, Wildlife Adventures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An eight-foot boa constrictor was found slithering around near Lake Montebello in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.


Courtesy: Ian Mack.

Ian Mack found the snake with a bulge the size of what he said was probably a groundhog.

He posted on the Lost and Found Pets Baltimore City Facebook page, saying the snake was “safe for now, but I’m trying to find a home for it,”

The Facebook page responded saying in their comments to the post there had been a report of a loose boa constrictor on one of the other Baltimore-area neighborhood pages several weeks ago.

He passed the snake on to Wildlife Adventures, a wildlife awareness education outreach program in Baltimore.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s