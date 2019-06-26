BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man who state police believe dealt heroin and cocaine among other drugs in Carroll County and other parts of the area was arrested Monday after a four-month investigation.
The Carroll County Narcotics Task Force, along with Maryland State Police and Baltimore Police, served a warrant on Clement T. Young, 41, Monday at his home in the 2100 block of Braddish Avenue.
When they searched his home, police reportedly found 2.1 kilograms of suspected cocaine, more than 35 grams of suspected heroin, more than a dozen suspected hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and more than $4,300 in cash.
They also reportedly found two loaded guns, an AK74 semi-automatic rifle and a .40 caliber handgun, which Young was prohibited from owning.
Young faces numerous drug charges, including three counts of possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl/heroin mix, three counts related to committing a drug or drug trafficking crime while in possession of a firearm, four counts related to the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and two counts related to the possession of drug packing materials and drug paraphernalia.
He was arrested and taken to central booking in Baltimore.