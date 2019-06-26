  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News


COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — A Howard County community is on edge after ICE agents could potentially be deploying in the Columbia area.

Howard County Police said they received a courtesy call from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday letting them know about the possible activity.

These possible ICE raids in Columbia come as President Trump pledged to increase deportations in the U.S.

RELATED COVERAGE: 

Baltimore was one of the 10 major cities across the U.S. that was scheduled for ICE raids last weekend.

However, President Trump decided to delay those raids for two weeks to give Democrats time to negotiate comprehensive immigration policy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s