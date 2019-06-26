Comments
COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — A Howard County community is on edge after ICE agents could potentially be deploying in the Columbia area.
Howard County Police said they received a courtesy call from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday letting them know about the possible activity.
These possible ICE raids in Columbia come as President Trump pledged to increase deportations in the U.S.
Baltimore was one of the 10 major cities across the U.S. that was scheduled for ICE raids last weekend.
However, President Trump decided to delay those raids for two weeks to give Democrats time to negotiate comprehensive immigration policy.