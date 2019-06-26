



Community members held a rally in Baltimore Wednesday, voicing their frustrations over what they said was a slow response to a water main break that left the Poe Homes without water for days.

Officials said the Poe Homes are still operating on a temporary bypass installed over the weekend after a 20-inch valve broke, cutting off the water supply for over 8 days.

The lack of water forced people to use bottled water to shower, cook and flush toilets or find alternative water sources.

The city’s housing authority tweeted Tuesday they’ve installed 287 toilets in 24 hours and that water pressure has since returned to normal, but concerned citizens at the rally said they’re frustrated with how long it took the city to respond to the crisis.

“We understand the aging infrastructure, but once we found out the reaction of the Baltimore City Housing Authority, where they weren’t even going to provide water until people off the street started bringing water, then it took them three days just to even acknowledge there was a problem,” Lucky Crosby, Sr. told WJZ. “Then we have to further investigate and found out the problem is because (of) the power-flushing toilets that they bought, that they removed from Poe Homes in the dead of night by the housing authority employees.”

Now that the water has returned, the city’s public works department said it still needs to assess the damage to the original pipe. They don’t have a timeline as to how long that process could take.