  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon Fulfillment Center, Business, Consumer News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, North East, Talkers


NORTH EAST, MD. (WJZ) — Amazon is hiring more than 100 positions at their fulfillment center in North East, Maryland.

They said the associates at the facility will work to pick, pack and ship customer orders, with wages starting at $15 an hour and night shifts available for up to $16.15 an hour.

The hiring phase started Wednesday and runs through July 5.

Click here to learn more about applying.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s