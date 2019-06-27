Comments
NORTH EAST, MD. (WJZ) — Amazon is hiring more than 100 positions at their fulfillment center in North East, Maryland.
NORTH EAST, MD. (WJZ) — Amazon is hiring more than 100 positions at their fulfillment center in North East, Maryland.
They said the associates at the facility will work to pick, pack and ship customer orders, with wages starting at $15 an hour and night shifts available for up to $16.15 an hour.
The hiring phase started Wednesday and runs through July 5.
Click here to learn more about applying.