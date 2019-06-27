  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fatal Hit-And-Run, Hit and Run, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man died Wednesday night after being hit on the Baltimore Washington Parkway in the area of 495.

Police responded to the scene around 11:48 p.m. and found a body in the road. He was identified as 52-year-old Mark Johnson Sr.

Investigators believe one or more striking vehicles left the scene.

Detectives are asking any possible witnesses to contact the CID Tip Line at 202-610-8737.

The United States Park Police Criminal Investigation Division and Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s