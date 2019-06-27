Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man died Wednesday night after being hit on the Baltimore Washington Parkway in the area of 495.
Police responded to the scene around 11:48 p.m. and found a body in the road. He was identified as 52-year-old Mark Johnson Sr.
Investigators believe one or more striking vehicles left the scene.
Detectives are asking any possible witnesses to contact the CID Tip Line at 202-610-8737.
The United States Park Police Criminal Investigation Division and Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.