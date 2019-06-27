  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to ride inside while on the waterways this summer.

Bow riding or sitting on the edge of a moving boat is illegal in Maryland.

DNR warns a fall can put you in the path of the boat’s propeller, causing serious injuries or death.

Here are a couple of reminders from DNR:

  • A typical three-blade propeller running at 3,200 rpm can inflict up to 160 cuts in one second.
  • A typical propeller can travel from head to toe in less than one-tenth of a second.
  • Most propeller strikes are preventable.

If you’ve got passengers on your boat, here are some tips to keep them safe.

  1. NEVER allow passengers to ride on the bow, gunwale, transom, seat backs, or other spots where they might fall overboard.
  2. Wear your engine cut-off switch lanyard and your life jacket at ALL times. If the lanyard is removed from the switch, the engine will not shut off.
  3. Assign a passenger to keep watch around the propeller area of your boat when people are in the water.
  4. Consider purchasing propeller safety devices for your boat.

Read more on DNR’s website

