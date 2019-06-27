Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to ride inside while on the waterways this summer.
Bow riding or sitting on the edge of a moving boat is illegal in Maryland.
DNR warns a fall can put you in the path of the boat’s propeller, causing serious injuries or death.
Here are a couple of reminders from DNR:
- A typical three-blade propeller running at 3,200 rpm can inflict up to 160 cuts in one second.
- A typical propeller can travel from head to toe in less than one-tenth of a second.
- Most propeller strikes are preventable.
If you’ve got passengers on your boat, here are some tips to keep them safe.
- NEVER allow passengers to ride on the bow, gunwale, transom, seat backs, or other spots where they might fall overboard.
- Wear your engine cut-off switch lanyard and your life jacket at ALL times. If the lanyard is removed from the switch, the engine will not shut off.
- Assign a passenger to keep watch around the propeller area of your boat when people are in the water.
- Consider purchasing propeller safety devices for your boat.