BETHANY BEACH, MD. (WJZ) — The FBI says it is providing help to the Bethany Beach Delaware Police in the case of missing 70-year-old Linda Lee Bravo.
She was last seen on Thursday, June 13 at Sea Colony East.
Bravo is described as being 5’5″, 180 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be wearing stretchy yoga pants and a loose top and sneakers.
Courtesy: Delaware State Police
Investigators said she is driving a white 2011 Mercedes GLK350 SUV with DE registration PC444152, and it was spotted on camera at 12:48 a.m. Friday morning and her phone pinged a cell tower in the same area ten minutes later.
They added there has been no credit card or bank activity from her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Bethany Beach Police Department at 302-539-1000 or 302-381-5833.