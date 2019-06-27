BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday was hot but the early day forecast of oppressive humidity and 100° heat index did not come to fruition. And it is interesting why. It’s a slight breeze to blame, or should I say is the hero.
I like to point out that weather is where the air comes from. Yesterday a slight NNW flow, some slightly drier air, stayed with us all day long. It kept humid air to our South. This morning that slight NNW flow, I mean like 5 mph, is doing the same. And will do so again today. Yesterday 93° and not too oppressive. Today 94° and much the same deal.
By tonight the slight breeze shifts to out of the South and we add the word “haze” to the forecast. And here comes that humid feel.
Nature is a gentle balance, and that ever so slight movement of air from a drier region is the proof positive. As the legendary science fiction character Mr. Spoke might say, ‘Fascinating.”
MB!