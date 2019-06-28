UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A member of the MS-13 Gang received a life sentence in connection to a murder case.
Fernando Baires, 21, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Gamaliel Neiro Rico.
During the trial earlier this year, prosecutors said that Baires and other MS-13 Gang members persistently targeted a man who previously had ties to a rival gang in his native country.
In April 2016, they waited for the individual, who was returning home from a night out with friends and family. At least one gang member shot the intended target, causing him to collapse. He survived, but Rico was shot and killed.
Baires was convicted of murder, attempted murder and participation in a gang resulting in death, among other related charges.
A co-defendant in the case was also sentenced to life in prison in October 2017.