BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that left one man dead in south Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Bayard Street around 4:53 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old man and 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. The 39-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the location and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
