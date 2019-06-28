Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens had a little fun at the expense of rookie defensive tackle Daylon “Mack Truck” Mack.
The team played a game with Mack called, “What’s In the Box?” where he had to put only his hands into the box and guess what item was inside.
It turns out, the item in the box was just a football, but the 6’1″ 335 lbs. rookie was terrified none the less!
You can watch the video of Mack playing “What’s In the Box?” here.