PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in connection with his father’s fatal stabbing in Port Deposit.
The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the unit block of Lagoon Drive just after 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found 47-year-old Ralph Harrison Ford in the yard suffering from an apparent stab wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told officers Ford and his son, Zachary Dylan Michael Ford, got into an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. The witness saw the younger Ford punch his dad in the stomach and then saw blood, police said.
Zachary Ford reportedly called 911 and during the call mentioned he had a knife in his hand and had stabbed his father.
He was arrested at the scene and taken to the Cecil County Correctional Facility.
Ford is being held without bond on first-degree and second-degree murder charges.
Anyone with additional information about the stabbing should contact police at 410-392-2126.