  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMIt's Academic
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County water rescue, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore County rescued six kayakers stuck in the water in a storm on Saturday afternoon, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Officials said that the rescue happened in the 7400 block of Graces Quarters Road.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said that all six kayakers were rescued successfully with no transports.

Photo Courtesy Of: Mike Hugg

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s