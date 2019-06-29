Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore County rescued six kayakers stuck in the water in a storm on Saturday afternoon, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Officials said that the rescue happened in the 7400 block of Graces Quarters Road.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said that all six kayakers were rescued successfully with no transports.
Photo Courtesy Of: Mike Hugg
