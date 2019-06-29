OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — A 2-year-old has died after a car accident on the Capital Beltway.

The accident happened on Friday just after 5:30 p.m.

Officials were called to the outer loop of the Capital Beltway near Maryland Route 5 for a report of a car crash with serious injuries.

When troopers arrived, they found a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries. Prince George’s County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to provide medical assistance.

The preliminary investigation determined that Leelete Andargie, 2, was restrained in a forward-facing child seat, in a 2017 Toyota Camry, driven by her father, Assegid Damena, 46, of Oxon Hill.

Andargie was transported from the scene of the accident to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Also in the vehicle in the right front seat was her mother, Sisaynesh Abetew, 33, of Oxon Hill, and her sister, Meklit Andargie, 5, of Oxon Hill, who was in a child booster seat in the right rear passenger seat.

Meklit Andargie was transported to the Children’s National pediatric hospital for treatment of injuries.

Two other cars were involved in the crash. They were a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Nicole L. Williams, 37, of Waldorf, and a Cadillac CTS, driven by Ronald J. Berry, 53, of Temple Hills. Both Williams and Berry refused medical treatment at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Chevrolet Malibu driven by Williams was traveling northbound on I-495 when the driver failed to slow for stopped traffic and struck the rear of the Toyota Camry.

The Camry, in turn, struck the rear of the Cadillac sedan driven by Berry. Heavy rain was reportedly occurring at the time of the crash, due to thunderstorms moving through the area.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and charges are pending. Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.