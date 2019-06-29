BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after two separate Saturday afternoon shootings left two men injured.
In southwest Baltimore, police were called to the 500 block of Catherine Street around 12:05 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
In northwest Baltimore, police were called to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical treatment.
Citywide Shooting Detectives assumed control of the investigation and learned that the victim, a 28-year-old man, sustained his injuries in the 5400 block of Crismer Ave.
Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
