COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is at risk of losing accreditation, which could result in the school and students losing out on Federal Financial Aid.
The Middle State Commission on Higher Education said it has put the University of Maryland under warning.
The University must address the concerns by March of next year.
UMD and its Board of Regents must be able to prove it as a “clearly articulated and transparent governance structure.”
The University of Maryland will remain accredited while under this warning