Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in central Baltimore earlier Sunday evening.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street at around 4:44 p.m.

Officers found the victim, a man, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives were summoned to the location and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

