BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve been wanting to adopt a cat or kitten — now is the time as 21 Maryland animal shelters are waiving fees for felines during the month of July.

Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society, BARCS and the Maryland SPCA—all members of the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance (BAWA) have partnered for the Maryland 2,000: Saving Lives Across Maryland adoption event.

It’s the third year the shelters have held the event, last year finding homes for 2,590 cats and kittens.

“Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for animal shelters,” said Christine Decorse, executive director of Baltimore Humane Society. “Known as ‘Kitten Season,’ it’s when most kittens are born and when animal shelters in Maryland see a huge influx of kittens and cats coming through their doors.”

Starting July 1 through July 31, the following animal shelters will waive fees for cat adoptions:

Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County

Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control

Baltimore County Animal Services

Baltimore Humane Society

BARCS

Caroline County Humane Society

Cecil County Animal Services

City of College Park Animal Control

Frederick County Division of Animal Control & Adoptions

Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Humane Society of Carroll County

Humane Society of Harford County

Humane Society of Washington County

Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter

Maryland SPCA

Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center

Prince George’s County Animal Services Division

Talbot Humane

The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County

Tri-County Animal Shelter

Wicomico County Humane Society

“Cats make terrific companions,” stated Nichole Miller, director of operations at the Maryland SPCA. “Whether you’re looking for a lap cat or an active kitten, now is the perfect time to visit your local animal shelter and take advantage of the waived adoption fees. Felines of all ages, personalities and activity levels are just waiting for a chance to be part of a family.”

Also several area vets will offer free wellness exams to anyone adoption an available cat:

All Pets Veterinary Hospital, Animal Health Clinic, Boston Street Animal Hospital, Carroll County Veterinary Clinic, Cat Sense, College Park Animal Hospital, Community Animal Hospital, Denton Animal Hospital, Easton Vet Clinic, Glade Valley Animal Hospital, Mid-Atlantic Cat Hospital, Prince Georges Animal Hospital, The Village Vet, VCA Calvert Veterinary Center, VCA Columbia Animal Hospital at Centre Park, VCA Elkton Animal Hospital, VCA Hickory Ridge, VCA Lewis Animal Hospital, VCA North Rockville Animal Hospital, VCA Peachtree Animal Hospital, and VCA South Arundel Animal Hospital. (Visit http://www.maryland2000.com for updates to the list.)

Last July, 195 or 8 percent more felines were adopted than during the first Maryland 2000 in 2017 when 2,395 cats and kittens found homes.