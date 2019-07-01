  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was shot after an argument at a hookah lounge in Baltimore County early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to The Spot Hookah Lounge in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument inside the lounge that led the suspect to pull out a gun and shoot the victim.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

