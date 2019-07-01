BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man faces life plus 28 years in prison for shooting the mother of his child in the face while she was walking to work last June.
Demetrius Thompson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, use of a handgun in a crime of violence, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and transporting a handgun.
On June 8, 2018, two women were walking downtown to catch a bus for work when a man appeared from behind in the first block of Light Street.
Police obtained security camera footage that captured the incident, showing a man reach into his clothing, pull out a gun, aim at one of the women and pull the trigger shooting her in the face.
The victim and the other women fled the scene of the shooting to Charles Center on West Baltimore Street where Baltimore police and medics responded and took the victim to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma.
The victim was treated for significant injuries to her face and head, including multiple bullet fragments in her skull, broken facial bones and damaged teeth.
Police learned that Thompson and the victim share a child from a prior relationship.
His sentencing is scheduled for July 2.