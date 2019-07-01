FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County police have added three men to the list of registered sex offenders in Frederick County this week– and one of them is wanted by police.
The new additions to the list include:
Darnell Antoine Washington, 34, of Frederick, Md., is charged with the failure to notify of an address change and entering onto school property.
Courtesy: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
Tracy Ben Taylor, 45, of Frederick, Md., is charged with the failure to notify of a change to employment status.
Patrick Michael Flanagan Day, 36, of Frederick, Md., is charged with the failure to notify of a change to vehicle information.
A warrant is out for Tracy Ben Taylor, and anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Taylor or tips related to non-compliant sex offenders, please notify the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Tips can be made by calling the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 301-600-4131 or by emailing FSCOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov. All caller information is confidential.