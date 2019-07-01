Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Talkers

HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Parademics responded to Solomon Island Road near Gray Beach Court in Harwood around 7:25 a.m. Sunday.

A 48-year-old man driving a sedan was flown to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. His 49-year-old female passenger was taken to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The 68-year-old woman driving another care that was sideswiped was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries and the 21-year-old man driving the second was not injured.

 

