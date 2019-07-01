Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources police said they have recovered two bodies near Riviera Beach.
NRP confirm the bodies are those of the two missing crabbers.
Over the weekend, there was a report of two men going missing while crabbing in Stoney Creek. Mark Vetock, 27, of Glen Burnie and Tevin Calhoun, 27, of Pasadena were identified as the missing crabbers.
It was a deadly weekend on Maryland waterways.
A U.S. Secret Service agent was killed in a kayaking accident on the Severn River. A boat technician also went missing in Curtis Creek. Several other water rescues were also made over the weekend.
