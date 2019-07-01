  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, bodies recovered, Local TV, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Missing, Talkers, water deaths


PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources police said they have recovered two bodies near Riviera Beach.

NRP confirm the bodies are those of the two missing crabbers.

Over the weekend, there was a report of two men going missing while crabbing in Stoney Creek. Mark Vetock, 27, of Glen Burnie and Tevin Calhoun, 27, of Pasadena were identified as the missing crabbers.

It was a deadly weekend on Maryland waterways.

A U.S. Secret Service agent was killed in a kayaking accident on the Severn River. A boat technician also went missing in Curtis Creek. Several other water rescues were also made over the weekend.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s