BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man was arrested and is being held without bail after police reportedly found a “large amount” of drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday morning.
A Maryland Transportation Authority officer stopped Orlando Rogers for speeding on southbound Interstate 95 in Baltimore just before 2:30 a.m.
When officers searched the car, they reportedly found a large amount of suspected cocaine and heroin as well as a loaded handgun. Rogers, a convicted felon, was not allowed to own or possess a gun.
Rogers allegedly tried to run when officers attempted to put him in handcuffs; he was arrested after a struggle.
He is charged with illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a weapon while engaged in drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, illegally removing a serial number from a firearm, drug possession and resisting arrest.