OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that took place at a home in Owings Mills early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the home in the 1300 block of Kingsbury Road on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the home, the officers learned three people entered the home and were confronted by the homeowner. One of the three suspects then pulled out a gun and shot the homeowner.

He was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

