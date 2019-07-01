  • WJZ 13On Air

By Denise Koch
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “It’s just another Manic Monday,” but for WJZ’s Ron Matz July 1 marked a very special one.

Matz, who’s been a reporter with WJZ for 30 years, is retiring on July 9. He celebrated by hosting the last Manic Monday in Fells Point with several special friends showing up to honor him.

WJZ gave Ron his own Valentino, the trophy awarded annually to the winner of the Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown.

“I’ve always wanted one!” he exclaimed.

Ron has hosted the weekly sing-a-long for more than 20 years. Each week local organizations would perform The Bangles’ hit “Manic Monday” downtown in Fells Point in front of Jimmy’s Restaurant.

Mayor Jack C. Young also honored Ron with a proclamation which WJZ Anchor Denise Koch read to Ron.

Watch the full celebration below.

To watch old Manic Mondays, click here. 

