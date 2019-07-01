Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect and dry and sunny Monday with a high in the mid and upper-80s and very low humidity.
Tuesday a warmer and gradually more humid air mass is on its way. Later on there may also be a few popup thunderstorms in the areas. Warm and humid air will stick around all week long, and the risk of an afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm will also be present.
The normal high is now 87 and for the next six days we will be seeing temperatures between 90 and 94 with muggy air to make things rather uncomfortable.
Stay cool this week!