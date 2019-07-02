COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Two board members who oversaw operations at the non-profit Animal Welfare Society in Columbia have each been charged with 50 counts of animal cruelty after 165 animals were found to be living in poor conditions in May.
Scott Pascucci, 48 and Julie Mazurkiewicz, 46, both of the 8500 block of Davis Road, were charged with failing to provide veterinarian care to the animals, fostering unsanitary living conditions and causing pain and suffering.
Howard County Animal Control officers removed the animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and turtles, May 10 after receiving a tip about overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and a foul odor at the facility in the 8500 block of Davis Road.
Many of the animals removed from AWS were in poor health. They were transferred to the county’s Animal Control facility to receive veterinary evaluations and care, in the hopes that some would be well enough to be adopted.
More than 100 have already been placed in good homes and others are still available for adoption.
However, some of them were too sick to survive and had to be euthanized.
Pascucci and Mazurkiewicz were arrested at their home Tuesday morning and each has been released on $25,000 bond. Each of the 50 counts could carry up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.