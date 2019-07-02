PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man after a pursuit that started on Interstate 695 and ended in a nearby shopping center Tuesday morning in Baltimore County.
Don Trey Busship Lee George, 23, of Baltimore, was arrested and charged with providing a false name, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, driving on a suspended license and driving without a license.
Shortly after 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, a state police trooper stopped a green Buick passenger car on the outer loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway in Parkville.
George provided the trooper with a false name. As the trooper reapproached the vehicle, George drove off onto the ramp of Perring Parkway.
He fled to the back of the Perring Plaza Shopping Center, police said.
Several police units responded and George was soon located on the rear roof of one of the buildings of the shopping center.
Investigators said George jumped off the roof and began to flee, but was quickly apprehended.
A deputy state fire marshal was taken to Greater Baltimore Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the pursuit.