BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly two months after a ransomware attack caused issues with numerous city services, the city’s online parking ticket payment system is back up and running.
The city’s transportation department confirms the service has been restored.
Back in May, hackers infected city government computers with ransomware and demanded money to get services back online.
The attack affected city water bills, property taxes, parking tickets and permits.
Last month, city leaders approved using $10 million in excess revenues to pay for part of the costs of recovering from the attack.