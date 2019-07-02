BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rental prices in Baltimore rose by nearly one percent in June, the third straight month of increases, according to a study by Apartment List.
The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is now $960 and $1,200 for a two-bedroom, the study found.
Compared to the same point in 2018, rents in the Baltimore area are 0.7 percent higher this year.
In the Baltimore region, Odenton had the highest median rents, with one-bedroom units going for $1,890 per month and two-bedroom units going for nearly $2,400.
The cheapest median rents were in Essex, where a one-bedroom unit went for $880 per month and two-bedroom units went for $1,100.
Statewide, rental rates increased by 2.1 percent from June 2018 to June 2018, above the national average of 1.6 percent.
Average rents in Washington, D.C. increased by 0.5 percent in June and 2.3 percent in the past year. The median rate for a one-bedroom unit in the nation’s capital is $1,360, while a two-bedroom goes for $1,570.