BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees through Saturday, Baltimore’s health commissioner has declared a code red extreme heat alert for Wednesday through Saturday.
A number of cooling centers will open due to the warm temperatures and city pools will have extended hours.
The Community Action Partnership centers that open cooling centers when an alert is issued are:
- Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
- Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed on Sundays), 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
- Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
- Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518
- Eastern Community Action Partnership Center, 1731 E. Chase Street, (410) 545-0136
All of those locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Senior centers that open cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays include:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens, 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324
- Oliver Center, 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725
- Hatton Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
- John Booth, 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202
- Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535
The latest hours and locations can be found by calling 311.