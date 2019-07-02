Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after four women were shot in Baltimore late Monday night.
Two women were shot at around 11:15 p.m. Monday night in the 1200 block of East Preston Street.
When police arrived at the scene they found a 20-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Medics took both victims to area hospitals for treatment.
Officers were later notified of two walk-in shooting victims at an area hospitals. Once there, they found a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman suffering from non fatal gunshot wounds.
Police learned that an unidentified suspect approached the group of females, while in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, and began shooting.