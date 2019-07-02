  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Growers Express issued a voluntary recall of multiple fresh vegetable products because of possible Listeria concerns.

Brands in the Growers Express company include Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, Signature Farms, and Trader Joe’s.

The company is recalling butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and butternut squash based veggie bowl products. Most of the affected products have a “Best If Used By” date of June 26 – June 29, 2019. The recall does not affect any Green Giant® canned or frozen vegetable products.

There are currently no reported illnesses, however Listeria can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. The infections can sometimes be fatal. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Customers are urged not to consume any of the products listed in the recall.

More information on the recall, including product numbers, can be found on the FDA’s website.

