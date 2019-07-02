  • WJZ 13On Air

By Ava-joye Burnett
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Mark Vetock, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Talkers, Tevin Calhoun


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One day after Maryland Natural Resources Police announced they found the bodies of two friends who disappeared in Stoney Creek, their family and friends gathered in remembrance.

More than 100 people showed up for a vigil to remember Tevin Calhoun and Mark Vetock on Tuesday night.

Maryland Crabbers Mark Vetock, Tevin Calhoun Found Dead After Reported Missing In Stoney Creek

Calhoun, 27, of Pasadena, was a new father, brother, son, and friend.

“He was a good brother,” Korrin Calhoun, Tevin’s sister, said. “I remember when he used to pick me up when I was a baby, wave me in the air, his smile just brightened my day.”

Vetock, 27, of Glen Burnie, was a newlywed. His siblings told WJZ that his wife- who he had been married to for less than two months, requested that the family not to be interviewed.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said that Calhoun and Vetock — long-time friends — went crabbing over the weekend, but they disappeared after a storm.

On Monday, officials announced their bodies were recovered.

“This investigation will play out, but it seems likely that the storms may have certainly played a role,” Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Melissa Scarborough said.

It was a deadly weekend on Maryland waterways. Special Agent Stephane Hancock died on Saturday when her kayak overturned, and a fourth man is missing in a separate incident.

“It’s going to be weird knowing that on my birthday that’s coming up, he’s not going to be there to say happy birthday, and I’m turning 16,” Ayanna Calhoun said, Tevin’s sister, said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses. You can click here for more information.

