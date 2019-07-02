  • WJZ 13On Air

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly a year after she was found stabbed to death in the basement of her Severn home, Anne Arundel County police announced Tuesday that they arrested a suspect in Jasmine Adams’ murder.

39-year-old Dominic Sanchez of Glen Burnie was arrested in Adams’ death. Sanchez was charged on a warrant which was served to him at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he is currently serving time on another crime.

Sanchez was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

Adams, 29, died from “numerous sharp force injuries to the upper body,” according to the medical examiner’s office.

