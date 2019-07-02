Comments
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly a year after she was found stabbed to death in the basement of her Severn home, Anne Arundel County police announced Tuesday that they arrested a suspect in Jasmine Adams’ murder.
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly a year after she was found stabbed to death in the basement of her Severn home, Anne Arundel County police announced Tuesday that they arrested a suspect in Jasmine Adams’ murder.
39-year-old Dominic Sanchez of Glen Burnie was arrested in Adams’ death. Sanchez was charged on a warrant which was served to him at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he is currently serving time on another crime.
Severn Woman Found Dead Was Stabbed Multiple Times, Authorities Say
Sanchez was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.
Adams, 29, died from “numerous sharp force injuries to the upper body,” according to the medical examiner’s office.