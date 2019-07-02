BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A delivery driver working for an Ohio-based company was arrested near Bowie Friday after allegedly exposing himself to a woman multiple times.
Police said the driver, Martin Briscoe, 24, of Baltimore, exposed himself to a woman Thursday evening in a neighborhood just outside Bowie.
The victim reportedly told police Briscoe exposed himself to her three times as she walked in the area of Backus and Cory drives.
The next day, a detective heard a call for a suspicious person in a white van in the same area. When he arrived, patrol officers were talking to Briscoe, who was then arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
Detectives are asking anyone else who may have had a similar encounter with Briscoe to call them at 301-772-4911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).